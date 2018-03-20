Araneta Center: Cyberpark 2 to be completed by Oct

ARANETA Center Inc. is ramping up the construction of a P3-billion second office tower with an aim to hit its target of making it fully operational by the end of this year.

Antonio Mardo, the company’s senior vice president for operations, said the group expected Cyberpark 2 tower to be 100 percent complete in October.

Citing a gross leasable area of 71, 000 square meters, Mardo said the group would be able to entertain occupants as early as July as the building would be partially completed by then.

“While we are constructing this building, half of the building is already pre-list to major BPO [business process outsourcing]locators,” he told reporters following the Cyberpark 2 topping-off ceremony in Cubao, Quezon City.

“[We are] entertaining several more locators …,” he added.

Rowell Recinto, senior manager consultant at Araneta Center, said in his speech that this additional tower was aimed at addressing the office space demands from offshore and outsourcing companies.

The company expressed optimism that this could attract the BPO sector as well as the fast-growing gaming industry given the ideal location of its tower for accessible transportation from intersecting MRT and LRT lines, and bus and jeepney routes.

Apart from this, the Cyberpark 2 is registered with the Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA), giving companies some government and tax perks to boost their business operation.

Cyberpark 2 offers 27 floors of office space for lease, two floors for retail shops, and three levels of basement parking.