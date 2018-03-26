Araneta Center targets 3rd tower development

Araneta Center Inc. is looking to begin construction of a third office tower next year in its masterplan development, a ranking official said.

Antonio Mardo, the company’s senior vice president for operations, said the development was in line with a vision to build five towers in the central business district of Cubao, Quezon City.

“The target launch is as soon as we finish this; within the year maybe or early next year or middle next year, we will start breaking ground for Tower 3,” he told reporters following a topping-off ceremony forTower 2 last week.

For the third tower, Mardo said Araneta Center was looking at spending more than P3 billion, a “little higher” than its first two buildings.

“[I]f you notice, this (Tower 2) building is a little higher than the first one,” he said.

Asked about the target completion date for the five-tower plan, Mardo said it could be finished in the “next six years.”

Building normally takes 24 to 28 months, he added.

Araneta Center’s Cyberpark 2 is expected to be 100 percent complete by October but Mardo said occupants would be allowed in as early as July.

“While we were constructing this building, half of the building was already pre-listed to major BPO [business process outsourcing]locators,” he said, adding that the company was also entertaining several more locators”.

Cyberpark 2 offers 27 floors of office space for lease, two floors for retail shops, and three levels of basement parking.