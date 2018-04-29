Araneta Center’s Cyberpark a big boost for BPO industry

BPO giants like Sterling, Stellar, Genesys, and 24/7 In Touch already call Cyberpark 1 their home

The recent topping off ceremony for Araneta Center’s Cyberpark 2 tower marked another big step towards the completion of a sprawling Araneta Center Cyberpark complex that will boast of a total leasable area of 500,000 square meters, covering both commercial and retail spaces.

The complex is bound to offer solution to businesses saddled with problems of congestion in other business districts. By that it means it is projecting a rebound of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry this year.

It is for this reason that the Araneta Group is investing in this multi-billion peso development aiming to meet the highly specialized demands of Offshoring and Outsourcing companies. The need for office space is evident in the midst of the continuously rising industry.

According to a study, the BPO sector is expected to continue its growth trajectory since the Philippines presents an irresistible alternative to international companies looking for globally competitive skilled workers.

In a recent report on what to expect from the BPO industry, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III pointed out that revenues from the BPO industry “give investors comfort about the Philippines’ resilience to future external shocks.” The BPO industry, which is mainly involved in the practice of contracting particular business tasks to third-party service providers, is noted for being “an economic lifeline for the country as it employs about 1.15 million Filipinos.”

Experts also assume that the BPO industry remains the top generator of jobs this year.

Annelyn Alejo of Araneta Group noted, “This puts Araneta Center Cyberpark in a prime position to answer the industry’s needs. Some of the biggest names in the BPO space such as Sterling, Stellar, Genesys, and 24/7 In Touch already call Cyberpark 1 their home.”

After opening in 2016, Cyberpark 1 has become a prime location for BPO professionals, with its 27 levels of office spaces and two levels of retail and three levels of parking. The tower is anchored on 100 percent back-up generator power and multiple telecom service providers ensuring high-speed telecom backbone access to its tenants.

Cyberpark2, the second building to rise within the eight-hectare office complex, offers practically the same amenities, along with VRV/VRF air-conditioning system, an automated parking system, security system including metal detectors, CCTVs, and turnstiles. For energy efficiency, it will be fitted with double-glazed windows.

Both Cyberpark 1 and 2 are both PEZA-registered and available for leasing.

The Cyberpark2 topping off ceremony was held last March 19 and spearheaded by Araneta Center, Inc. executives, along with representatives from partner Megawide Construction Corporation.

Alejo added, “The Cyberpark office complex addresses and emphasizes employee convenience, with the Araneta Center being unique in its connectivity with the rest of the metropolis via multi-modal transport systems from intersecting MRT and LRT lines, and bus and jeepney routes.”

The Cyberpark is part of the Araneta Center that houses the iconic Smart Araneta Coliseum and Kia Theatre, plus three existing malls, with the much-awaited Gateway Mall 2 already underway.