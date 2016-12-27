Araneta says preparation for PFL almost complete

The preparations for the launch of the Philippines Football League (PFL) in the first quarter of 2017 are 90 percent complete, according to Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mariano Araneta.

Two more teams have expressed interest to participate in the PFL according to Araneta. JP Voltes FC has an already confirmed membership while negotiations is ongoing for the addition of another squad.

Reigning champions Global FC leads the teams that will join the PFL together with Kaya FC, Loyola Meralco Sparks FC, Ceres La Salle FC and Stallion FC.

“They already confirmed with us. There are already six teams for the Philippine Football League. We are now working on the seventh team, which will be a team from Davao,” Araneta said in an interview.

JP Voltes FC finished fourth in the recently concluded season of the United Football League. The team registered 13 wins, two draws and four losses including impressive victories against formidable clubs Ceres La Salle FC and Global FC.

Araneta said that Marikina is being considered to be the home of JP Voltes but nothing is final yet.

He also mentioned that they are talking to the management of Stallion FC about the possibility of moving their home field back to their original province Iloilo.

“We are still negotiating for Stallion to use Iloilo as their home province. If they do, JP Voltes can use Biñan. If Stallion uses Biñan, probably they (Voltes) can use Iloilo. Actually, we already met (with the other teams) and what we talked about was to form the corporation already so that they can be part of the decision making.”