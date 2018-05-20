Archaeological site threatened by informal settlers – mayor

RIZAL, KALINGA: In the wake of the publication in the journal Nature of the archaeological study that man walked in this locality 709,000 years ago, Mayor Marcelo dela Cruz Jr. has sought the help of concerned government agencies in protecting the archaeological site and to have it delineated immediately.

He also asked the Kalinga local government unit (LGU) to affirm a municipal ordinance mandating the apprehension of intruders in the area.

Dela Cruz said Elephant Hill in Sitio Greenhills in Barangay San Pedro, where local and foreign archaeologists unearthed in 2014 the skeletal remains of a rhinoceros with cuts made by stone tools, is threatened allegedly by informal settlers and personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

He added that while Presidential Decree 1109 issued on March 28, 1977, had declared archaeological areas in Cagayan Valley and in the provinces of Kalinga and Apayao as archaeological reservations and Republic Act 10561 (approved on May 17, 2013) also declared the entire province of Kalinga as a tourism development area including Elephant Hill, these laws did not say how big the reservations were.

Dela Cruz said as early as 2013, he wrote the DENR, the Department of Tourism, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines asking them for assistance in the site’s delineation.

The local government has to assert its jurisdiction over Elephant Hill time and again, the mayor said.

Also in 2013, upon hearing that outsiders had entered the area, he asked the police to bring them to his office for questioning, in the process finding that they were a team of local and foreign archaeologists behind the study on the rhinoceros skeleton and the stone tools found with the skeleton on Elephant Hill.

Dela Cruz said he learned from the team that their permit from the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) was addressed to officials of Solana, Cagayan.

He informed the team that the cadastral map of Solana does not show Elephant Hill is under its territorial jurisdiction because, in fact, it is in Rizal town.

The mayor said that when the team, then composed of Thomas Ingicco, Mylene Lising, Maria Kathryn Manalo and Abigail Castro of the University of the Philippines-Archeological Studies Program, Johnie de Vos and Paulinus Albers of Naturalis, George Lyras of the University of Athens and Gerrit Vadenberg of the University of Wollongono, came back for their next digging the following year, their permit was already addressed to Rizal town officials.

Dela Cruz would also later write the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization a letter questioning Solana’s application to declare the archaeological dig as a World Heritage Site, telling the body that the site is in Kalinga territory.

He said that sometime later, he sent the police to stop a team from the DENR provincial office from surveying the area for purposes of disposition to claimants.

The mayor disclosed that the LGU found it necessary to enact the ordinance prohibiting entry into the reservations and post personnel to guard the site from encroachment, which he believes would now intensify with the release of research results.

Dela Cruz donated three hectares of his estate in Barangay Romualdez for the proposed Rizal Archaeological Research Center.

He reasoned that while the donated land is some 15 kilometers from Elephant Hill, it is along the Tuguegarao City-Roxas (Isabela) highway where people could easily drop by and may be led to visit the site.

The mayor said the team is preparing the design of the research center and a request for funding is pending with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

Dela Cruz added that the plan includes an NMP-standard design museum where the fossils and artifacts found on Elephant Hill would be displayed, clarifying that the original finds will just be “on loan” from the NMP.

A concrete road to San Pedro is being constructed and soon a bridge would be built from which visitors can stand and view the diggings “but not touch them.”

The mayor said with the confirmation from archaeological authorities that Rizal was the home of the oldest early human in the country, he hopes that the vision of the LGU that in 20 years it will become another tourist destination in the Cordillera will materialize on the strength of its being the site of an important archaeological discovery.

Before the publication of the discovery in Nature on May 2, the Callao Man, whose foot bone was unearthed in the Callao Cave in nearby Penablanca, Cagayan, in 2007, was believed to be the oldest early human presence in the country at 67,000 years old.