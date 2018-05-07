Archaeologists exhume Budiao Ruins in Albay after more than 200 yrs

DARAGA, ALBAY: Mayon’s deadliest explosion on February 1, 1814, buried the Budiao church in Daraga, Albay.

Today, the University of the Philippines’ (UP) archaeological team is digging up the 204-year old Budiao Ruins to locate the main door of the church and search for the remaining artifacts beneath the oldest debris spewed by Mayon volcano and deposited underneath the ruins.

The excavation, according to Angela Marie Pacres, municipal tourism officer, started on April 23 to check if the church was totally buried after the volcano erupted.

She said the historical churches in Daraga such as the Budiao Ruins, Cagsawa Ruins including the Daraga church, were built by Franciscan missionaries.

The Budiao Ruins is about 25 to 30 kilometers away from the Cagsawa Ruins passing through a rough road and six river channels with deposits of volcanic debris that tumbled down from the volcano’s slope.

Budiao Ruins is located in Barangay Bañadero and is concealed by towering Agoho trees and other century-old trees that thrive within in the grounds and what remains of the church.

At least three walls of the ancient church stand after 204 years as mute witnesses to nature’s wrath as Mayon Volcano looms large in the background.

The façade, bell tower and roofing of the Budiao Church are completely gone unlike the Cagsawa ruins, where the church belfry remains intact and stands as a marker of the town and a frequent stopover for tourists.

According to historical accounts quoting the late Father Francisco Aragoneses, Mayon volcano’s 1814 eruption is one of the two strongest eruptions in history.

He said that at 8 a.m. on February 1, 1814, the volcano began throwing out a dense column of rocks, stones, sand and ash, followed by a “great river of fire.”

The explosions were heard as far as Laoang in Samar province. Lahar from the eruption buried the village of Budiao and nearby areas including Cagsawa Church burying alive about 1,200 people who took shelter there.

Subsequent eruptions further covered the church until only the bell tower remained above ground. The belfry has become one of Albay’s most famous landmarks and is one of its most popular tourist attractions today.

The eruption that buried Cagsawa Church was the fifth and the strongest, based on accounts of recorded previous eruptions since 1616.

The National Museum of the Philippines declared Cagsawa Ruins a national cultural treasure in December 2015. The National Historical Commission also considers Cagsawa Ruins a protected area owing to its significance in the cultural history of Albay.

But Budiao Ruins is not yet included part of cultural treasures of the National Museum.