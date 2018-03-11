Archbishop: Charitable acts can replace Holy Week mores

The Catholic faithful need not blindly follow traditional practices observed during Holy Week (March 26 to April 1) because they can replace them with acts of kindness, charity and love, according to a Church leader.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, a former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, pointed out in a pastoral letter that age-old Christian customs could be made more meaningful through concrete demonstrations of benevolence.

“Holy Week is not what men and women do to make these days holy. It is not about what Catholics must do, nor is it about religious traditions and pious practices done to ‘feel good’ after,” Villegas said.

According to the archbishop, the faithful may opt for the beach instead of the Church during the Holy Week if that will help them to be God-like by imparting love and acts of charity to others, “but if it will distract you from the story of His love, please don’t.”

He said the Church encourages its members to fast, but added that it is nothing without concern for others.

Prayer is good, according to Villegas, but it becomes an “ego trip” if it is said without remembering others and laying aside personal comfort.

He said Visita Iglesia, or visiting various churches during the Holy Week, is another good practice, but added that it is the same as visiting patients in a charity ward of a hospital and providing food or medicines for them.

“Instead of spilling your blood on the streets, why not walk into a Red Cross office and donate blood? Choose to share life. Share your blood,” Villegas said.

He advised the Christian flock not to walk barefoot as a form of penance for their sins, saying they should instead buy a pair of slippers for a child who goes to school with torn footwear.

“Must the face look sour and gloomy during Holy Week? Love begins with a smile. Make someone happy this Holy Week. Make someone feel loved. With your smile, show that God is love,” Villegas said.

“Holy Week traditions vary from country to country. Holy Week practices evolve with time. For 2,000 years now, only one tradition has remained, the Christian tradition of love. It is really not just a tradition. The first Christians were known to be the most loving of all. Love is our identity. This week is holy because of love. Love alone can make us holy,” he added.