Archdiocese of Manila honors Laurice Guillen

Celebrated actress and director Laurice Guillen is this year’s honoree at the Archdiocese of Manila’s Patron of the Arts Benefit Concert to be held on December 12, 7 p.m. at the Meralco Theater in Pasig.

The date coincides with the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the anniversary of the installation of His Eminence Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as Archbishop of Manila.

A known Marian devotee, Guillen has directed many acclaimed films including the family drama “Tanging Yaman.” She is also an advocate of Philippine independent cinema as competition director of the annual Cinemalaya Film Festival.

Patron of the Arts is an annual fundraiser spearheaded by Cardinal Tagle and produced by the Jesuit Communications Foundation (Jescom), the media arm of the Society of Jesus.

Cardinal Tagle declares, “The event aims to affirm Filipino talent…(because) by recognizing God-given talent, the Church affirms the Christian values that Filipino artists celebrate in their work. Likewise, through the concert, the Church lends her support to the Arts which mirror God’s beauty and creativity.”

Previous Patron of the Arts awardees include ballerina Lisa Macuja and director Marilou Diaz-Abaya (2012), artist Napoleon Abueva (2013), musician Ryan Cayabyab (2014), painter Joey Velasco (2015) and composer of religious songs Rev. Fr. Eduardo Hontiveros, SJ (2016).

Since 2012, the benefit concert has been raising funds for the vital programs of the Archdiocese of Manila, such as the restoration of the Manila Cathedral, the social housing program of the Archdiocese, scholarship funds for the Manila Archdiocesan and Parochial Schools Association, and medical funds for the poor and for the aging and infirm priests.

This year’s concert is a musical tribute to the Blessed Virgin Mary in commemoration of the Centennial of the last apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fatima, Portugal, as well as to Filipino mothers in challenging circumstances who epitomize the spirit of Mother Mary in modern times.

The show entitled “Maria, The Most Beautiful Sound,” written by Cathy Azanza-Dy and directed by Rem Zamora, reveals the Blessed Mother’s journey.

Jescom Executive Director Rev. Fr. Emmanuel “Nono” Alfonso, SJ elaborates, “It is a multimedia musical about the many faces of Mary— woman, mother, Lord’s disciple, and Church leader. The story encompasses the Annunciation until the Crucifixion of Jesus.”

The musical includes both secular and religious songs and features performances by Frenchie Dy, Abra, Noel Cabangon, Poppet Bernadar, El Gamma Penumbra, mud art artist Percy Denolo and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo.

Proceeds will go to the Archdiocese of Manila’s Mothers-In-Crisis Fund, a special fund dedicated to the needs of indigent mothers and mothers in very critical circumstances.