Archers battle Generals, eye share of lead

De La Salle University shoots for a share of lead when it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) even as University of the Philippines (UP) eyes to extend its streak against University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Green Archers collide with the cellar-dwelling Generals at 4:30 p.m. while the Fighting Maroons take on the winless Altas at 2:15 p.m.

Toting a pristine 3-0 win-loss record at joint second with Mapua University, La Salle seeks to join archrival Ateneo De Manila University (4-0) atop the Group A standings.

The previous preseason’s runner-up is coming off a 96-83 beating of Perpetual Help last week.

Standing on the Archers’ way to the top are the hungry Generals, who are still on the hunt for their maiden win after a three-game losing start.

Fresh off a come-from-behind 78-72 win over the Gilas Pilipinas Cadets, UP tries to stretch its two-game winning roll against a Perpetual side that is hoping to get its breakthrough triumph.

The Maroons stand at No. 6 with a 2-3 slate while the Altas sit at No. 9 with a 0-2 card.

Meanwhile, in Group B hostilities, College of St. Benilde squares off with Lyceum of the Philippines University at 12:30 p.m. while San Sebastian College-Recoletos and University of Santo Tomas clash at 6:30 p.m.

The Blazers (1-0) look to solidify their grip of the second spot against the skidding Pirates (1-3) even as the Stags (1-1) gun for back-to-back wins versus the Growling Tigers (0-1).

In juniors play, Far Eastern University (1-0) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo De Cebu (1-0) dispute the solo lead at 10:30 a.m.