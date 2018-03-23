Architects, interior designers in the spotlight

The second series of the Designers’ Circle Rewards Program was introduced by upscale home furnishing store chain Pottery Barn, spotlighting some of the most accomplished architects, interior designers, and home curators in the country.

Celebrated at its flagship store in Central Square and led by SSI Group, Inc.’s President Anthony Huang, the event was attended by Anna Maria Sy-Lawrence, Bettina Bonoan, Budji Layug and Royal Pineda, as well as their associate Onet Coronel and Nicole Joson, Conrad Onglao, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ed Calma, Frenjick Quesada, Lara Fernandez-Barrios, Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi, Tania Fricke Lichauco, and Tessa Prieto-Valdes.

During the special night, honored guests were given a walkthrough of the Spring 2018 collections featuring Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and West Elm. Highlight pieces from West Elm’s latest collection were especially brought to Central Square to showcase its modern furniture, home accessories, and kitchen items.

The night ended with a sumptuous six-course French artisan dinner catered by Happy Ongpauco-Tiu’s Happy Concept Group, that complemented her intricate tablescape composed of florals and succulents, candles, and wooden fixtures.