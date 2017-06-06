Arci Muñoz breaks down on the topic of exes as friends

Star Cinema is set to close the second quarter of the year with “Can We Still Be Friends”—touted as the biggest romantic movie of the season, starring Gerald Anderson and Arci Munoz.

It should be noted that this is the much awaited movie comeback of Anderson and Munoz’ moniker “Team Lablab” after their 2016 blockbuster hit “Always Be My Maybe.” Directed by Prime Cruz with a screenplay from Jen Chuaunsu, the movie celebrates love and the indomitable millennial spirit as it attempts to ask the proverbial question, “Can exes really be friends?”

The movie is centered on Digs played by Anderson, a no fuss, no frills kind of guy; and idealistic achiever Sam played by Muñoz who became friends, then lovers, then exes. Their relationship as a couple lasted for almost eight years until they both decided on an amicable breakup. As they face the dating world separately, the ex-couple consistently checks on each other under the guise of “friendship.” The hazy situation turns into a competition on who will find a new relationship.

At the movie’s press conference, Anderson and Munoz readily answered the movie’s question themselves.

Anderson, who has been very open about his past relationships [specifically with Kim Chiu and Maja Salvador who were once good friends]replied, “I can say genuinely that yes I can still be friends with my ex. And that’s because of my show with her, and I consider it a blessing. We talk about our lives and every time we meet nag-kakamustahan kami. But of course, it took time to get there,” Anderson said pertaining to Chiu with whom he has an ongoing morning teleserye, “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin,” on ABS-CBN.

When asked how things are between him and Salvador, he joked, “That also takes time.”

Muñoz on the other hand, who admitted in January that she and her boyfriend Badi del Rosario [a Brunei prince’s son and fellow rocker]had broken up after four long years, believes it all depends on how the couple called it quits.

“If it was a bad break up, I don’t think exes can be friends. Otherwise, both sides should agree if they can and should still be friends and not just one person. I told Gerald, if you want to be friends with an ex, it’s either you still love her or you never loved her in your entire relationship,” she said.

Muñoz turned emotional when she opened up that she had a hard time agreeing to be friends with del Rosario, especially since it was he who broke up with her.

“There were a lot of things that happened. Everything has been said and done, and I guess there’s no longer a chance for us to be friends. I’ve seen he’s happy now, and I don’t know if he has someone new. There are stories I hear, but I don’t go out and ask people about him.”

Muñoz even admitted she feels that the movie’s story is very similar to her past relationship.

“But I’m okay now,” she clarified. “But just like this movie, we kept breaking up and getting back together. It wasn’t clear to both of us where we were so we still kept seeing each other. Then once when I wanted to get back together he said he wanted to as well ‘but not right now.’ Then he asked, ‘Can we just be friends?’ That’s when I told him I couldn’t because I can’t be friends with someone I still love. So I told him I won’t see him anymore after that and decided to move on,” she recalled teary-eyed.

Given their personal experiences with breakups, a very realistic portrayal of their characters is expected of the pair of actors in a very timely love story that explores how current art forms and sensibilities, along with modern technology, such as dating apps like Tinder, greatly affect the millennial community in dealing with their relationships.

Can We Still Be Friends also assembles a remarkable millennial supporting cast led by Bryan Santos, Ria Atayde, Brian Sy, Gege Severo, Erika Padilla, Markie Stroem, and Emmanuelle Vera.

The film opens in cinemas nationwide on June 14.