Arcilla, Clarice romp off with PPS-PEPP Brookside Open crowns

Johnny Arcilla kept his domination of PJ Tierro while Clarice Patrimonio likewise reasserted her mastery over sister Christine to share top honors in the PPS-PEPP Brookside Open at the Brookside Hills Tennis Club in Cainta late Sunday.

But while Arcilla broke Tierro just once in each set to hack out a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the men’s finals, Clarice overwhelmed Christine early in each frame to fashion out a 6-2, 6-2 romp in their side of the title clash in the P300,000 event sponsored by PPS-PEPP and hosted by BHTC president Allan del Castillo.

Arcilla, who has toppled his fellow Davis Cupper in a number of title duels in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Open circuit, broke Tierro in the ninth game of the opening set then held serve at love in the next to seize the lead.

It was more of the same in the second frame although Arcilla grabbed the lead early with a break in the fifth for a 3-2 lead then the duo held serve the rest of the way, enabling Arcilla to nail the victory worth P50,000.

Clarice also imposed her will early, breaking Christine in the fourth and seventh games early then sustained her charge in the next set to wrap up the win and pocket the top P25,000 purse in the event backed by PPS-PEPP, Slazenger, Rep. Jack Duavit, Mayor Johnielle Nieto, Victoria Construction, Mitsubishi Mirage, Rublou Mall, 9 One 9 Security Agency, chairman Buboy Sauro, BHTC president Allan del Castillo, Phoenix 5R Solid Waste Enterprises and Sebastian Rice Mill.

“Their victories should inspire the young players competing in the ongoing Brookside age-grouper with Johnny showing his staying power and Clarice enjoying top form,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

After yielding the opening game of the second set, Christine actually broke back in the fourth only to lose the next and Clarice went on to take two of the last three games to complete the sweep.

Arcilla, who eased out No. 3 Leander Lazaro, 6-2, 6-4, in the semis, and Clarice, who held off Rachelle de Guzman, 7-6(1), 6-3, in the Final Four, also took the doubles plums with the former teaming up with Ronard Joven to repulse Tierro and Lazaro, 6-4, 7-6(1), and win the P20,000 purse.

The Patrimonios, on the other hand, routed the De Guzman-Khrizelle Sampaton tandem, 6-3, 6-0, to claim the women’s diadem worth P15,000.

Meanwhile, the PPS-PEPP circuit, backed by the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson Toby’s and B-Meg, resumes with the Brookside age-group competitions featuring the 10-unisex and the boys’ and girls’ 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under competitions and 10-U, 14-U and 18-U doubles.

For details, call PPS-PEPP Regional Age Group Tennis Event organizer and Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.