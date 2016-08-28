Arcilla, Joven rule PCA Open-Cebuana Lhuillier doubles

Top seeds Johnny Arcilla and Ronard Joven outclassed Elberto Anasta and Marc Anthony Alcoseba, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the men’s doubles title of the 35th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open-Cebuana Lhuillier tennis tournament at the PCA indoor shell court in Paco, Manila.

Arcilla and Joven easily took the first three games of the opening set, 3-0, but Anasta and Alcoseba snatched the next two frames to move within striking distance, 5-3. Arcilla and Joven, however, were unstoppable in the ninth game to nail a 1-0 advantage.

In the second set, Anasta and Alcoseba gained the upper hand, 3-1, in the early going but Arcilla and Joven went on a scoring barrage to claim the next five games.

Arcilla and Joven assured themselves of a ticket to the main draw of the PCA Open-Cebuana Lhuillier Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Tour slated on September 1 to 4 at the same venue.

They also received P20,000 for bagging the top honors while Anasta and Alcoseba brought home the P10,000 consolation purse.

Before entering the finals, Arcilla and Joven toppled third seeds Kim Saraza and Joseph Arcilla, 6-2, 6-0, while Anasta and Alcoseba came out victorious in a tight match against fourth seed Patrick John Tierro and Jed Olivarez Jr., 7-5, 6-3.

Arcilla and Tierro were playing in the men’s singles finals at press time.