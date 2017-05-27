Arcilla, Patrimonio banner Albay Open cast

Johnny Arcilla and Clarice Patrimonio set out for another pair of Open titles as they head the elite cast in the first Albay National Open unfolding on Wednesday at the Lignon and DPWH tennis courts in Bicol.

Arcilla and Patrimonio stamped their class in their respective sides and dominated the PPS-PEPP Brookside Open in Cainta last April with the duo all primed up for another crack in the upcoming event hosted by Gov. Al Francis Bichara through Lignon Hills Tennis Club president Nards Gonzales.

The Open tournament, backed by local sponsor Davies Paints, is also held as part of the province’s Magayon Festival celebrations.

Joining the title hunt in the men’s Open are Leander Lazaro, Fritz Verdad and US-based Eric Jed Olivarez along with Noel Damian, Jose Maria Pague, John Altiche and Roel Capampangan.

Out to foil Patrimonio’s bid in the women’s side are some of the best players in the fold, including Khim Iglupas, Shaira Rivera, Frances Santiago, Melanie Faye Dizon, Aileen Rogan, Elsie Abarquez and Chloe Saraza.

“We expect another week-long showcase of top-notch tennis from among the country’s leading players. While Arcilla and Patrimonio enjoy the momentum and the confidence, they remain wary of their rivals, who are all raring to pull off surprises and fuel their respective bids,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Padala Legazpi leg regional age-grouper will actually usher in the Albay Open starting today (Sunday) with close to 200 entries clashing in various divisions.

Pague and Kurt Molina, along with Pete Coteron and Gerald Realizan headline the boys’ 18-and-under division with Abarque and Dizon looming as the players to beat in the girls’ side of the Group 2 tournament presented by Slazenger and backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Meanwhile, Legazpi City will also host the MCTA (Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia) Community Coaches Conference on May 31-June 3. For details call call 09154046464.