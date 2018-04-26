Arcilla, Tierro breeze through in Mac’s Crankit Open

Top seed Johnny Arcilla and No. 3 PJ Tierro trampled their respective rivals in emphatic fashions to lead the Last 16 cast even as Joseph Victorino upended No. 9 Dheo Talatayod in the PPS-PEPP MAC’s Crankit Open Tennis Championships at the PCA courts in Paco, Manila on Thursday.

Arcilla, out to atone for his Final Four exit in the recent Brookside Hills Open, came out of a first round bye and scored a 6-2, 5-2(ret.) win over Raymund Diaz to arrange a clash with Davao’s rising star John David Velez, who advanced with a 1-0(ret.) victory over Renest Sonsona.

Tierro also overpowered Neil Co, coming away with a 6-3, 6-1 romp to progress against the winner of the Jimmy Tangalin-Dave Mosqueda duel being played at presstime.

Victorino, on the other hand, provided the day’s first reversal, booting out Talatayod, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9, for a clash with No. 8 Noel Damian, who scored a walkover win over Marc Reyes in the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and the MAC’s Crankit Foundation of Australia, led by MCTA (MAC’s Crankit Tennis Academy) founder-coach Patricia Concon-Puzon.

Also advancing is No. 6 Vicente Anasta, who won by default over Matthew Garcia while second seed and Brookside Open winner Jeson Patrombon is slugging it out with Rollie Anasta at presstime along with Bryan Otico-Matt Palasan, Rodolfo Barquin-Andrew Bennett, Rolando Ruel Jr.-Jules Lazaro, Chat Conta-Gabriel Tiamson and Fritz Verdad-Eurydice Gaspar.

In women’s singles Open, Rafaella Villanueva scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Minette Bentillo; Charito Capadocia eased out Gabrielle Murphy, 6-3, 6-2; Ma. Regina Santiago toppled Gennifer Pagente, 6-2, 6-1; Macie Carlos crushed Red Ballado, 6-2, 6-2; Jastine Maneja ousted Jennyln Magpayo, 6-4, 6-0; Bea Acena downed Sydney Enriquez, 6-2, 6-2; and Madison Kane dominated Patricia Lim, 6-2, 6-0.

All the seeded bets drew a bye, including No. 1 Khim Iglupas, second seed Aileen Rogan, third ranked Patricia Velez, No. 4 and Brookside Open champion Marian Capadocia, fifth seed Christine Patrimonio and No. 6 Shaira Rivera, all bracing for tough second round assignments in the P580,000 event backed by Dunlop, Happy Pet Products, Rep. Patrick Aquino, Tan Yan Kee Foundation, Pacific Cross, Secure Storage, The Catalog Shopper, Sea King, DWIZ 882 AM, Positive Session, Silver Screen and Brohood.