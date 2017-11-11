Arcilla, Tierro notch early wins in PCA Open

Eight-time champion Johnny Arcilla and reigning titlist Patrick John Tierro posted impressive victories at the start of the 36th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open on Saturday at the PCA indoor shell-clay courts in Paco, Manila.

Arcilla barely broke a sweat, crushing Mimo Tomacruz, 6-0, 6-0, while Tierro made short work of Marco Ayala, 6-2, 6-0, to advance into the next round.

“It’s a good start but expect a much tougher opponent as the tournament goes on. There are lots of talented and young players this year and I need to be prepared at all times. Just one game at a time,” said Arcilla.

The 37-year-old Arcilla will face the winner in the match between Stephan Lhuillier and Jan Godfrey Seno. Tierro, on the other hand, meets the victor in the Ricric Balderas-John Sonsona battle in the tournament sponsored by The Philippine Star, Asian Traders Dunlop, Stronghold Insurance, Whirlpool/Fujidenzo, Head and United Auctioneers.

ITF juniors campaigner John Bryan Otico, Rolando Ruel Jr. and Jose Nicholas Cano also made it to the second round of the event supported by Pearl Garden Hotel, Babolat, Tyrecorp Inc., PVL Restaurant, Greenfield Marketers One, Mary Grace Foods Inc., Kraut Art Glass, Manuel Misa and Atty. Antonio Cablitas.

Otico blanked Feb Deja, 6-0, 6-0, as Ruel outclassed Joshua Kinaadman, 6-2, 6-3. Cano had to squeeze out a 7-5, 6-1 win against veteran netter Rollie Anasta.

Competition in the ladies’ singles starts today as defending champion Clarice Patrimonio goes up against Macie Carlos, while second seed Khim Iglupas meets Krizelle Sampaton. Third pick Marian Jade Capadocia and No. 4 Shaira Rivera battle Alyssa Bornia and Justine Maneja, respectively.

The winner in the men’s singles takes home P100,000 as the ladies’ singles champ bags P50,000.

“The PCA Open serves as venue where our school youth can develop interest in the sport and gradually hone their athletic skill and competitiveness to bring about a healthy body, greater immune system, improved physical functions, and all the necessary ingredients for superior mental ability as well,” said PCA president Raul Diaz.