Arcillas treasures father’s legacy

Erwin Arcillas first learned golf as a 12-year old Zambo kid. His family relocated to Manila when he was 15. “It was my father, pro golfer Roberto Arcillas who taught me the sport,” he said with pride.

He named his father as his model golfer. “Of course. It is he who taught me to focus and to practice relentlessly if I want to improve my game.”

Arcillas, who turned pro in 2003 when he was 25, described the life of a pro golfer a mixture of laughter and tears.

“You’re happy when your game is good and you’re winning. You’re sad if your game is awful, and mainly because it means you will lose a lot of money. It’s basically hard work,” Arcillas narrates.

He said he supplements his income teaching golf mainly at the Veterans Memorial Golf Club in Quezon City. While waiting for students, Arcilla practices persistently with his range, accumulating an average of 10 buckets of balls per session.

When not practicing or competing, he just wants to spend his time with his family. “My daily routine is predictable – home and golf,” he said.

Arcilla, who considers his Philippine Open win at Malarayat in 2007 as his most memorable achievement, is straightforward on what he wants to achieve as a pro golfer.

“I want to become a champion and I want to earn money. But that means endless practice,” he concluded.