The Arctic comes to Manila

With the uncomfortable heat, engaging children in activities can be tough act. As a result, parents often resort to have their recreation inside the cool confines of shopping malls.

Enter Shangri-la Plaza’s Broadcast Augmented Reality Arctic Explorer—a new variety from the usual dining, shopping and movie screening entertainment inside the mall.

Available until June 4, kids and kids-at-heart can play with Pablo the Polar Bear, dance with Penny the Penguin, or pet Oscar the Orca at the mall’s East Atrium.

“We decided to bring Arctic Explorer this summer as people and families have more time to enjoy this first of its kind in the Philippines,” Shang’s EVP and General Manager Lala Fojas told The Manila Times.

As Fojas shared, this is the first time an augmented reality experience of this size has been made available in the country, thanks to Shang’s partnership with Inde, an award-winning augmented reality company whose global roster of clients include National Geographic, Universal Studios, Coca-Cola and more.

Interaction sessions are open daily during mall hours. A minimum purchase is required to avail tickets.

CA