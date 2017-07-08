Ardina falls 8 behind despite 69

Dottie Ardina followed up her opening 70 with an eagle-spiked three-under 69 but the Filipina ace fell eight strokes behind new leader Katherine Kirk of Australia halfway through the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin Friday .

Ardina birdied two of the first six holes to move up from joint 59th then negated her missed-green bogey on No. 12 with an eagle on the next before closing out with a bogey and birdie on Nos. 16 and 18.

She pooled a five-under 139 after 36 holes of play in the $2 million event, her best start in the season marred by missed cut stints although she placed seventh in the Symetra Tour last week.

Regan de Guzman, the other Filipina in the fold, missed the cut with a 73 and a 144.

Kirk, who carded a 68 in the first round, also eagled the par-5 No. 13 and gunned down eight birdies against a lone bogey as she fired a 63 and stormed ahead at 131, three shots clear of American Jaye Marie Green, who shot a 66 for a 134.

Over in Indiana, Mia Piccio hit four birdies against three bogeys as she carded a 71 and lay four shots off Aussie Hannah Green at the start of the Donald Ross Centennial Classic in French Link.

Green turned in a solid 67 to wrest a one-stroke lead over Grace Na, Elizabeth Szokol and three others in the $200,000 Symetra Tour event.