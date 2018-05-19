Ardina nears breakthrough in rain-shortened Symetra Classic

Heavy rains halted the second round of the Symetra Classic, forcing organizers to reduce the event to 36 holes with Filipina Dottie Ardina clinging to a one-stroke lead without hitting her shot at the River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina Saturday. With half of the starting 138-player field out on the course, a 25-minute rain delay was followed by another halt to action, eventually for good due to unplayable condition on some holes. Ardina, who fired a 69 to seize a two-stroke lead Thursday, didn’t even need to come to the course. She will tee off at 9:51 a.m. Saturday (Sunday in Manila) off No. 10, still the overall leader at three-under. But lurking behind are Swedes Jenny Haglund and Louise Ridderstrom who moved to two-under overall after 12 and nine holes, respectively.

AFP