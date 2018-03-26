Are all Filipinos from Manila?

FROM walls to bridges.

History has it that the Spaniards built the walls of Intramuros to protect the city from the Moros in the late 1500s. Two hundred years later, Filipinos who were part of the crew of a Spanish galleon jumped ship in Louisiana and built the first Filipino settlement in Saint Malo in 1763. They were called the “Manilamen.”

The British seized Intramuros and nearby Cavite between 1762 and 1764. However, the end of the Seven Years’ War between and among Britain, Spain and France and the signing of the Treaty of Paris left the Americans in charge of the resource-rich colony.

About a hundred years later, divers and processors of shells from central and southern Philippines migrated to Australia’s Northern Territory. They were also called the Manilamen, the first of what Australia calls the three waves of Filipino migration Down Under.

Australia’s Immigration Act of 1901 built a wall to keep Filipinos out. The White Australia policy officially ended in the 1950s and the Colombo Plan became the bridge for Filipino students and other professionals to resume their Oceania trek.

Towards the end of the second wave of Filipino migration to the United States, quite a number of kababayan found themselves going further north to Canada. Two decades later Manitoba listed Filipino nurses, teachers, among their first immigrants from Manila, the batches of immigrants not coming directly from the Philippines but from the United States.

In 1965, the US Immigration and Nationality Act abolished the national origins quota allowing the third wave of Filipino migration. Before that the pensionados during the Commonwealth, the sugarcane and agricultural workers in Hawaii, and the war veterans and their spouses, constituted the first and second waves of Filipino migration to America.

About two decades later, there were about 18,000 Filipinos in the UK, increasing to approximately 250,000 by 2010. By then, Filipino workers in the information technology, healthcare, education, hospitality, engineering and aviation sectors were all listed as nationals from the Philippines, not just Manilamen.

Now, the UK officially lists about 132,000 Filipinos – according to the Office of National Statistics in 2015 – although educated guesses put the number anywhere from 200,000 to 250,00,0 especially given the number of student visas issued to Filipinos in the mid-2000s, particularly those who applied for and were granted permits as NVQ students.

Bridges to and from PH

In 2013, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas recorded about 900,000 Filipinos in Europe (42,804 in Spain), 4,313,476 in America and Trust Territories, 474,492 in Oceania (397,982 in Australia alone, 39,091 in New Zealand), and 1,668,827 in Asia and the Middle East.

The colonizers are slowly being “colonized” by the Indios.

Forty years or so after then President-dictator Ferdinand Marcos created the Overseas Employment and Development Board as the agency in charge of Philippine labor exports, the number of Filipinos leaving daily to migrate temporarily as workers rose from 2,500 in 2009 to 6,092 in 2015, according to Department of Labor and Employment data cited by Migrante International.

In that year the DOLE also reported 12 million Filipinos working overseas. Migrante puts the range anywhere from 12 to 15 million, including those of undocumented status or are in legal limbo.

The UK’s Office of National Statistics shows the largest Filipino community in the UK is in and around London, based around Earl’s Court. Other towns and cities with significant Filipino communities include Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Southampton and Barrow-in-Furness, which is home to an extremely successful and vibrant community, the venue for fiestas and other traditional Filipino celebrations.

Down Under, Filipino communities have also been blossoming, Australia’s 2011 Census indicates “171,233 Philippines-born people in Australia, an increase of 42.1 percent from the 2006 Census, with 3,587 of this group residing in the Northern Territory.”

Then there is Blacktown,34 kilometers west of the Sydney’s CBD which Filipinos have converted into a Filipino Town, where at least seven percent of the city population are of Filipino background.

In 2011, Canada officially listed 662,600 Filipinos in the country. Four years later, that number has grown to approximately 820,000. Canada Statistics report the steady increase of permanent residents choosing Canada as home, 50,846 in 2015 alone.

Filipinos consistently chose to reside in the Greater Ontario area, followed by British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba.

Of the 3,416,840 Filipinos In the United States, approximately a third are in the West Coast, mostly in California, Hawaii and Nevada (1,474, 342,095 and 123,891, respectively, according to the 2010 census). This is followed by Illinois (139,095); Texas (137,713); Washington state (137,083); New Jersey (126,793); New York (126,129); Florida (122,691), and Virginia (90,493).

A third of the Daly City—the Bay Area Californa’s gateway to the peninsula—population is Filipino, there are streets and areas called Manila or Filipino Town. With 55,000 to 60,000 permanent residents from the Philippines joining the foour million already calling the US their adopted country, the US leads the four other countries with permanent migration programs.

Where there is a high concentration of Filipinos, community organizations and political power are well established, providing the safety net of support groups for those who are already in as well as th enew immigrants coming in.

With the advent of information technology and social media, Filipinos have climbed, demolished walls and built multicultural bridges between the Philippines and their countries of residence.

Now migrants from the Philippines are no longer just Manilamen but Filipinos.

You may take the Filipino away from the Philippines, but… (you know the rest).