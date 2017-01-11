Arellano battles St. Benilde in NCAA women’s volley today

Arellano University (AU) will face College of Saint Benilde (CSB) at 11 a.m. today in the elimination round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the San Juan Arena.

The two teams will be disputing for the second seed of the standings in the first round. Arellano with four wins and a loss is sharing the No.4 spot with Lyceum of the Philippines University while St. Benilde is solo second with a 5-1 win-loss card.

During the last game, the Lady Chiefs posted their fifth straight victory at the expense of seventh seed Jose Rizal University, 26-28, 25-6, 25-15, 25-29.

Jovelyn Prado led Arellano U with 18 points off 16 kills.

On the other hand, the Lady Blazers beat San Beda College in their four set meeting, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.

Jeannatte Panaga and Jan Arianne Daguil scored 11 points each while Rachel Anne Austero added 13 markers.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will face top seed San Sebastian College Recoletos in the second game at 12:30 p.m.

The Lady Stags hold a pristine record of six straight wins in the preliminary round while the Lady Altas are No. 6 with three wins and two defeats.

In the men’s class, AU will take on CSB at 9:30 a.m. while Perpetual and San Sebastian will clash in the 2 p.m. match.