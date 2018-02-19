Arellano completes back-to-back title romp in NCAA volley

Arellano University blasted San Beda University in Game 2, 25-13, 29-27, 25-15, to complete a back-to-back romp in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Regine Arocha and Jovielyn Prado scored 15 points each while middle hitters Andrea Marzan and Mary Anne Esguerra combined for 15 markers to power the Lady Chiefs to a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three series.

Arocha was named Finals MVP while Arellano mentor Obet Javier took the Coach of the Year award.