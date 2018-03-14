Arellano cops third straight NCAA athletics crown

Arellano University ruled the 4×400-meter relay to cap its reign for the third straight season in the seniors’ division of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 track and field championship at the Philsports Oval in Pasig City.

Coming into the finals with only the second fastest time after the trials, Christian Milano, Reynaldo Gimoto, Christian Traje and Billy Boy Endrina dished out their best to overcome the competition and clinch the gold in three minutes and 25.05 seconds.

The Chiefs garnered a total of 802.5 points to claim their third straight title, besting Mapua University and Jose Rizal University, which finished second and third place with 640.5 and 370 points, respectively, in the just concluded event organized by Frank Gusi of Perpetual Help.

Christian Milano’s 400m hurdles gold as well as triumphs by Aristeo dela Pena in long jump and John Carlos Corpuz in discus throw were among Arellano’s many sources of victories.

It was Arellano’s third seniors crown this season after it also reigned supreme in women’s volleyball and women’s badminton.

And this early, the Chiefs are now looking forward to winning a four-peat feat next year.

“We are now reaping the fruits of a reinvigorated program and hopefully, we will go for a four-peat next season,” said Peter Cayco, Arellano’s Management Committee representative.

In juniors’ section, San Beda took the crown as it amassed 647.5 points, besting Perpetual Help, which wound up second with 561.25 points, and last year’s titlist Emilio Aguinaldo College, which ended up third with 522.5.