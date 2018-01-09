Arellano enters finals, San Beda stays alive

Arellano University advanced to the finals after clobbering Lyceum of the Philippines University, 3-1, while San Beda College lived to fight another day with a 2-0 win over College of St. Benilde (CSB) in the Final Four of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 seniors football tournament on Monday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

No. 2 Arellano waxed hot in the second half to maul No. 3 Lyceum and make a return trip to the best-of-three championship series after two years.

Following a scoreless first half, the Chiefs’ striker Charles Gamutan netted the opening goal just a minute past the restart.

Roberto Corsame Jr. barged into the scoreboard in the 56th minute and Patrick Bernarte made it a comfortable 3-0 lead with his goal in the 71st for the 2015 champion team.

The Pirates’ main man Levi Malihan scored a consolation goal with an 81st minute strike.

Meanwhile, No. 4 San Beda struck in the opposite halves of its semifinals tie with No. 1 CSB to keep its title-retention bid alive.

Despite g a sluggish start, the Red Booters drew first blood courtesy of Mark Anthony Magtoto’s goal off a Nimrod Balabat assists near the half-hour mark.

The Blazers came agonizingly close to equalizing in the second half but the defending titlist’s goalkeeper Michael Asong did his job well.

League top scorer Balabat capitalized on a defensive blunder then went for a clinical strike in the stoppage time to seal the crucial win.

The Red Booters, who are gunning for a historic 23rd trophy, earlier lost the top seed and the twice-to-beat advantage after fielding an ineligible player in three games wherein they garnered two wins and a loss. San Beda dropped to the fourth spot heading into the semifinals after voluntarily forfeiting those victories.

In the juniors division, CSB-La Salle Greenhills and San Beda booked a finals date after outplaying their respective playoff foes.

The Junior Blazers escaped Arellano, 2-1, behind Lloyd Soco’s brace, which included the match-winner. Mariano Suba Jr., meanwhile, pulled off a hat-trick to lead the Red Cubs to a 7-1 beatdown of Colegio de San Juan de Letran.