Arellano, LSGH face off in NCAA juniors

Arellano University and La Salle Greenhills (LSGH) will be facing off in the preliminary round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 juniors football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The two high school varsity clubs currently hold the top two spots of the league rankings with LSGH holding a one-point lead against AU with seven points against the latter’s six points.

The Arellano-LSGH game is at 1 p.m.

In their previous games, both squads starred in separate lopsided victories against the lower-ranked foes in the juniors’ category of the competition.

The Arellano Braves caught their second straight win at the expense of hosts University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 11-0, through the eight-goal explosion of scoring prodigy Jhoseryll Sajonia.

On the other hand, the four-goal performance of Theodore Travis carried the streaking Greenies over the hapless Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 6-1.

Also, the EAC Brigadiers are scheduled to battle the Perpetual Help Junior Altas in the curtain raiser of fifth match date of the initial round of games of NCAA juniors football meet.

Both EAC and UPHSH are yet to record a win for their sides after failing to overcome their foes in their first three games in the seven-team tourney.

Meanwhile, third seed San Beda College (SBC) and fifth seed Lyceum of the Philippines University will be playing in the second game of the day at 11 a.m.

