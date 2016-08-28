Arellano, San Beda eye win No. 12 in NCAA juniors

Arellano University and San Beda College will try to keep their stranglehold of the lead as the two tackle Letran and Perpetual Help, respectively, today in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 92 juniors basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Braves turned back the Jose Rizal Light Bombers while the Cubs downed the Lyceum of the Philippines Junior Pirates, 80-66, to remain atop the heap with identical 11-1 (win-loss) records.

Another win in their 9:00 and 10:45 a.m. duels will push it a win closer from clinching at least a playoff for a berth in the Final Four.

Both Arellano and San Beda are also looking to stay in the top two for the all-important twice-to-beat advantage in the next round.

“Our goal is to make the Final Four first, if we can achieve it, we’ll start to think of the twice-to-beat edge,” said San Beda coach JB Sison.

Just a game behind with a 10-2 mark was Mapua, which tangles with Lyceum (6-5) at 12:30 p.m. with hopes of catching up with the leaders.

St. Benilde-La Salle Greenhills is currently at No. 4 with a 9-3 card and should further solidify its grip of it if the Junior Blazers could handle the San Sebastian Staglets, which has a win to spare in 12 outings, when they collide at 2:15 p.m.

Jose Rizal University (2-10) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-11) face off at 4 p.m.