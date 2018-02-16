Arellano U battles San Beda today

Reigning champion Arellano University seeks to move closer to back-to-back crowns when it battles San Beda

University in Game 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament best-of-three championship series today at The Arena in San Juan City.

The game is set at 4 p.m. with the veteran Lady Chiefs enjoying a huge advantage against the first-time finalist San Beda squad.

Arellano and San Beda arranged the finals showdown after routing their respective foes in the Final Four.

The Lady Chiefs needed an hour to oust Jose Rizal University, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17, while the Lady Red Spikers posted an equally-impressive 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 straight-set win against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Arellano has a 1-0 edge against San Beda this season.

They beat the Lady Red Spikers in their lone meeting in the elimination round on January 26 via a 25-17, 25-10, 25-17.

“We got to be solid in our defense as well as in our receive,” said Arellano mentor Obet Javier.

Premier Volleyball League veterans Andrea Marzan, Mary Anne Esguerra, Jovielyn Prado and Regine Arocha will be leading the attack line of the Lady Chiefs while Rookie of the Year Necole Ebuen, and playmakers Rhea Ramirez and Sarah Verutiao are also expected to deliver.

The Lady Red Spikers, on the other hand, will be going all-out to ward off the Lady Chiefs’ onslaught.

The team’s top scorers Nieza Viray and Cesca Racraquin must produce big numbers for San Beda along with Jiezela Viray, Satrianni Espiritu and setter Rebecca Cuevas.

In the men’s division, Perpetual Help and Arellano will also begin their best-of-three finals at 2 p.m.

The Altas automatically made it to the finals after sweeping the nine-game elimination round while the Chiefs dethroned Season 92 champion College of Saint Benilde in the stepladder semis to bag the second finals berth.

“We’re happy to be back in the finals and we’ll do our best to give the school another championship,” said Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.

Meanwhile, Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Emilio Aguinaldo College will be disputing the last finals seat in the juniors division.

The Squires-Brigadiers game is at 10 a.m.

The winner will advance to the finals against Perpetual Help.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s Joebert Almodiel copped three plums including the men’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) title to lead the individual awardees in the National Collegiate Athletic Association volleyball tournament.

Besides the top honors, Almodiel also took the Rookie of the Year and First Best Outside Spiker awards.

His teammates Jack Kalingking and Warren Catipay, received the Best Libero and Best Setter plums, respectively.

Other players who were recognized were Arellano University’s Christian Dela Paz (Second Best Outside Spiker) and Kevin Liberato (First Best Middle Blocker), San Beda University’s Mark Christian Enciso (Best Opposite Spiker) and Limuel Patenio (Second Best Middle Blocker), Arellano University standouts Jovielyn Prado (First Best Outside Spiker), Regine Anne Arocha (Best Opposite Hitter) and Nicole Ebuen (Rookie of the Year), San Sebastian College’s Joyce Sta. Rita (Second Best Middle Blocker), Alyssa Eroa (Best Libero) and Vira Guillema (Best Setter), as well as Perpetual Help’s Lourdes Clemente (First Best Middle Blocker)

Premier Volleyball League veteran Shola Alvarez of Jose Rizal University, on the other hand, bagged the women’s MVP honors while her fellow Lady Bomber Dolly Grace Verzosa was named Second Best Outside Spiker,

The formal awarding ceremonies will be held right after Game 1 of the men’s finals.