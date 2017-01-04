Arellano U notches fifth straight win in NCAA volley

Arellano University (AU) posted its fifth straight victory in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the expense of Jose Rizal University (JRU), 26-28, 25-6, 25-15, 25-29, at the San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

The Lady Chiefs, despite a dismal performance in the first set bested the Lady Bombers to improve their record to five wins and a single loss.

Arellano U relied on prolific scorer Jovelyn Prado, who finished with 18 points on 59 attempts, 16 of which came from well-timed spikes.

“I’m quite happy with the victory because our target of getting every win possible is being met but in the game today, my players underestimated our opponents, which was our biggest mistake in the match,” AU head coach Roberto Javier said in the postmatch interview.

He added that he admonished his players after a sluggish start against the No.7 Lady Bombers.

“After the first set, I made them realize that if they continue playing that way, we might go down the rankings and even get eliminated from the Final Four,” he said.

JRU took the early lead 26-28; however, Arellano’s defense went to work limiting JRU to just six markers in the second set, 25-6.

The Lady Chiefs sustained their attacks in the remaining two sets en route to victory.

Javier said his wards’ impressive play in the second set indicates their drive to notch a breakthrough performance this season.

“I think we can say that they are really eager to get back on top and maybe because they really realized the mistakes that they’ve committed during the first set,” he said.

Javier added that they would be taking advantage of their one-week break to examine and correct their mistakes before diving into their next game.

“We will adjust our game when we go back to training. It is good that we have a one-week break before each game. After this, we will go back to concentrating on our preparations for Saint Benilde,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University beat Emilio Aguinaldo College via three set triumph, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, in the other women’s division match.

Lyceum improved its record to four victories and a defeat while EAC absorbed its sixth straight loss in the competition.