Argentina defender Demichelis to retire

MADRID: Malaga’s Argentina international Martin Demichelis announced Monday (Tuesday in Manila) he will retire after next weekend’s final match of the season, a La Liga title decider for opponents Real Madrid.

“Alas, this day arrives for all of us. I’ve been thinking about it for a while because I’ve always been concerned about the end of my career as a professional footballer,” Demichelis told a press conference.

Demichelis started his career at Argentine club River Plate in 2001, before a successful career in Europe with Bayern Munich (2003-2010), and Manchester City (2013-2016).

The defender won four Bundesliga titles and played the Champions League final which Bayern lost against Inter Milan in 2010.

He also won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2014.

The 36-year-old rejoined Malaga last January for a second time having previously playing with the club from 2010 to 2013.

Demichelis played two World Cup tournaments with Argentina and was on the losing side in the 2014 final, which he started, against Germany.

Malaga, currently 11th in La Liga, host Real Madrid on Sunday in a decisive match for the Madrid club’s La Liga title bid ahead of rivals Barcelona.

