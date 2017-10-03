Argentina Embassy organizes football tilt

For the second consecutive year, the Embassy of Argentina in Manila, in collaboration with the Embassies of Brazil and Chile and the De La Salle Araneta University, is organizing a football tournament for children. “Torneo ABC 2017” is a mini-world Cup that will provide the children with an opportunity to test their skills against other teams from different parishes and public schools. It will be held on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. and will take place at the football field of De La Salle Araneta University in Malabon.

Teams from Lucena, Antipolo, Lipa and Caloocan supported by the embassies of Argentina, Brazil and Chile, teams from Gawad Kalinga supported by the Henry V. Moran Foundation, and a team from the De La Salle Araneta University, will represent Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the Philippines.

Argentinean, Brazilian and Chilean (ABC) priests were involved in the beginning of this initiative, with different projects that intended to improve the living conditions of the children of their parishes through the practice of sports. By teaching football, the most popular sport in South America, they aimed to take the children off the streets and use the practice of the beautiful game to develop values like healthy habits, teamwork, leadership, and comradeship.

It is expected that more than 120 children will participate in the tournament that will have the support of Coca Cola FEMSA, Futbolfunatics and Jollibee. At the end of the tournament, the Embassy of Argentina will donate sport equipment to the teams coached by Argentinean priests in Caloocan, Lipa and Lucena. Follow the event in the Facebook page of the Embassy of Argentina in the Philippines www.facebook.com/ArgentinaEnFilipinas.