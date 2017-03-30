Argentine Congress votes to legalize medical marijuana

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to legalize medical marijuana, joining the lower house and setting the country on course to become the latest to relax its laws on pot. A group of mothers with sick children burst into tearful applause in the Senate as lawmakers voted 58-0 to pass the bill. The new law lifts a ban on importing cannabis oil and allows Argentines to buy it with a prescription. In 2013, Argentina’s neighbor Uruguay became the first country in the world to fully legalize marijuana at every stage of production, sale and consumption—though users must be registered. Colombia, Chile and Mexico have all legalized the cultivation and use of marijuana for medical and scientific purposes.

AFP