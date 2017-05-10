Argentine Film Fest opens today

Football, Argentina’s greatest and most widespread passion, takes the center of impressive cinematic works in this Latin country’s culture as the third Argentine Film Festival is held in Manila at the Shang Cineplex Cinema 4 of the Shangri-La Plaza from May 11 to 14.

Seven films explore this sport which is Argentina’s source of pride, telling inspiring stories with universal appeal.

“Papers In The Wind (Papelesen El Viento)” tells the story of three friends recovering the loss of their comrade who left nothing for the daughter he left behind. The three try to recover their comrade’s biggest investment – a young soccer player being groomed for football stardom but can’t even make a goal. The film is a tribute to long-lasting friendship, love and humor.

An animated film with a whole lot of heart, laughter and a bit of magic, “Underdogs (Metegol)” tells the story of a shy but talented football player whose characters of his favorite football game come to life, and they play with the staunchest rivals in the field.

Women players reveal the prejudices and abandonment by local authorities of the neglected world of women’s football in “Goals for Girls: A story of Women with Balls (Mujeres con Pelotas).” The documentary shows them play and fight to reflect the words of the FIFA president that “the future of football belongs to women.”

“Easy Ball (Hijos Nuestros)” is about a former professional soccer player who has become an overweight taxi driver in Buenos Aires whose life may change when mother-and-son passengers hop into his cab one day.

“The Five (El 5 de Talleres)” follows the story of local football club captain, whose career is nearing its end at 35 and still has not achieved fame and fortune.

Through a cultural lens, “Argentina Futbol Club (Argentine Football Club)” provides an intimate look at the football club particularly the players and fans of opposing teams Boca Junior and River Plate. The ever enduring struggle for identity reveals the impact of football in the lives of Argentines.

The documentary “Argentina and its Football Industry (Argentina y Sufabrica de Futbol)” delves into the early hard work of children as they prepare to join professional football.

All screenings are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.