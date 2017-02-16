Argument leads to Militiaman’s death

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: A member of Philippine Army’s Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) was shot dead by a fellow militiaman in Pangil, Laguna after a heated argument on Wednesday. Laguna Provincial Director Senior Supt Joel Pernito identified the victim as Gerald Relevante who was shot three times by Eduardo Galay using an M14 firearm while they were at the mess hall of the Cafgu Detachment in Barangay Galalan. Relevante did not reach the hospital alive. Galay voluntarily surrendered with his weapon.