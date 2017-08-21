Ariana Grande addresses ‘disrespectful’ issue in South Korea concert as Manila waits

POP superstar Ariana Grande, who is due to perform at the Manila-leg of her ongoing “Dangerous Woman” world tour tonight, has taken to social media to respond to accusations that she was “rude” and “disrespectful” in South Korea.

On August 15, Grande arrived at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul just three hours before she went onstage to perform and left immediately as soon as she finished. Fans were disappointed over the turn of events as it meant there was no apparent rehearsal done for the show.

Hyundai Cars, which was responsible for bringing the 24-year-old soprano vocal range singer to South Korea, took Facebook to criticize the artist and posted, “Arriving right before the concert and leaving immediately, avoiding the press has left the impression as if the concert itself was mechanical.”

Chung Tae-young, the brand’s chief executive officer, went as far as comparing Korea’s political situation with the Manchester bombing, which left 22 people killed during Grande’s concert in May.

“If Korea’s current situation was worrisome, it would be good if she had shown the courage and sincerity she displayed at Manchester. Or it would have been better if she was just honest and cancelled the concert.”

Grande responded to the issue via Twitter on Saturday and posted, “I cherish these shows and these very special times with you. I am enjoying every last moment and am eternally grateful for you all the time.”

The “Side to Side” and “Break Free” hitmaker also posted footage of her fans in Korea during the said concert.

Tonight, Grande’s concert in Manila will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena promoted by MMI Live. As of posting time, there is still no word if the popstar has arrived in the capital and may just do an in-and-out as she did in South Korea.

Nevertheless, she has tweeted several times on Sunday addressing Filipino fans with, “See you tomorrow night” and “Mahal Kita.” IZA IGLESIAS