Ariana Grande, John Legend team up for ‘Beauty And The Beast’ OST

PLUS: Zayn, Taylor Swift collaborate for ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ single

Two of today’s hottest artists—pop singer Ariana Grande and R&B great John Legend —finally worked together for the soundtrack of Disney’s live-action film Beauty And The Beast.

Fans were given the first listen of their duet of the classic titular song on the release of the final movie trailer last week. Grande also teased fans about her collaboration with Legend on her social media.

The final trailer for Beauty And The Beastgives a closer look at memorable scenes from Belle’s encounter with Gaston to her growing relationship with the Beast, all before the last petal drops.

The enchanting ballad, originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson featuring eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken’s beautiful melody and two-time Oscar-winner Howard Ashman’s unforgettable lyrics, received an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award, among other accolades, upon its release in 1991.

The new rendition of the classic song is produced by Grammy-winning veteran Ron Fair, whose music career spans 37 years as a major-label record company leader and accomplished producer, arranger, recording engineer and musical director.

Fair was brought in to produce by Disney’s president of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, who also brought the “Dangerous Woman” singer and the R&B legend to the project. The history of collaboration between Leib and Fair in film music goes back to the highly successful Pretty Woman soundtrack.

The music video will be directed by Dave Meyers, whose long-time collaborations with major artists like Pink, Janet Jackson, Ice Cube and Britney Spears have resulted in dozens of award nominations and many wins, including a Grammy in 2005 for Best Music Video and 11 MTV Video Music Awards, including one for Katy Perry’s smash hit “Firework.” He recently directed the music video for Pink’s hit single “Just Like Fire” from the Walt Disney Records soundtrack for Alice Through The Looking Glass.

Menken also provides the film score, with new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Ashman. Also featured are three new songs written by Menken and veteran lyricist and three time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

After singing the original version of “Beauty And The Beast” in the animated film, Celine Dion is also set to perform an all-new original song, “How Does A Moment Last Forever,” for the movie which Music Geek is also excited to hear. The song will be included in the film’s soundtrack.

Grande and Legend’s version of “Beauty And The Beast” is not available yet for download or streaming but the original motion picture soundtrack will be released on March 10 by MCA Music. For now, you just have to enjoy their music via the trailer.

Beauty And The Beast opens in Philippine cinemas on March 16 and stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Hattie Morahan as the enchantress; and Nathan Mack as Chip, the teacup; with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

* * *

After releasing the single last December, the surprise duet of ex-One Direction member Zayn and pop star Taylor Swift (think of her association with Zayn’s fellow One Direction member Harry Styles) finally released the music video of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the lead single of the soundtrack of the movie Fifty Shades Darker which stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, a continuation of the Fifty Shades series.

Directed by Grant Singer, the moody video depicts anger, heartbreak and frustration between a couple ending up trashing a hotel room. The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be released on February 10 and will also feature songs by Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Tove Lo.