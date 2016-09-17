Aribado exits China Squash Challenge Cup

Jemyca Aribado, the Philippines’ lone bet in the China Squash Challenge Cup bowed out of the tournament after losing to Sarah Cardwell, 2-11, 6-11, 7-11 (3-0) in the quarterfinals on Friday in Beijing, China.

Aribado’s lack of stamina resulted in diminished speed against the seeded No. 2 and World No. 51 Cardwell.

The 22-year old Aribado of the Philippine Squash Academy (PSA) with 45 points, finished fifth to eighth in a field of 16 players.

“She did her best. But she will improve after this. We should make the adjustments in her training,” PSA President Robert Bachmann told The Manila Times on Saturday.

Bachmann said that experience has taught Aribado and PSA valuable lessons.

“In the meantime, we’ll work on Myca’s speed and stamina in time for her next Professional Squash Association World Tour event next month,” said Bachmann.

The China tournament was Aribado’s first tournament after she became an official member of the world body for Squash in July.

She defeated He Xinru of China, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6 (3-0), in the qualifying round to enter the quarterfinals.

Her world ranking will now improve to about 170 from 220 at the end of the month.

Aribado is set to compete in the Malaysian Squash Tour 4, 5 and 3 as well as in the Australian World Tour events from October to November.