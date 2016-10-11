Aribado falls in Malaysian Squash Tour main draw

National team member Jemyca Aribado bowed out of contention in the Malaysian Squash Tour 5 on Monday in Kangar, Perlis, Malaysia after losing to Malaysian Teh Min Jie, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, in the main draw opener.

Aribado made it to the knockout stage after defeating Noor Aina Ampandi of Malaysia, 11-5, 11-8, 11-8, in the qualifying round.

The 2016 Menpora Kijono Cup champion Aribado remains No.175 in world rankings.

Aribado’s teammate, Reymark Begornia, tasted his first defeat in a Professional Squash Association World Tour event after losing to fifth seed Gurshan Singh of Malaysia, 6-11, 5-11, 9-11, also in the qualifying stage.

After the individual events, Robert Garcia, David Pelino, Reymark Begornia, Valentino Bong, and Aribado will see action in the World Squash Federation men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournament.

On October 24, Pelino will test his mettle against Asian counterparts in the Malaysian Squash Tour 6 in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Philippine Squash Academy Open Squash Championships was set from November 25 to 27 at the Manila Polo Club.

The tournament will feature men’s closed satellite, division 1 to 3, masters and juniors categories.