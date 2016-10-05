Aribado, Garcia exit Penang squash tilt

National mainstays Jemyca Aribado and Robert Garcia bowed out of contention after losing in the qualifying round of the Malaysian Squash Tour 4 on Tuesday in Penang, Malaysia.

The World No. 175 player Aribado earlier trounced Noor Aina Ampandi of Malaysia, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6, to advance to the final round of the qualifying stage.

Aribado won the first set but was not able to sustain the momentum losing to Malaysian Nur Aliah Izzati, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8.

Garcia, on the other hand, lost to Pakistani Ahsan Ayaz in straight sets, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, in Round 1 of the qualifying match.

The tournament was Aribado’s second Professional Squash Association World Tour event and the first for Garcia.

Aribado is now preparing to compete in the Malaysian Squash Tour 5 together with first timer Reymark Begornia on October 9, in Kangar.

Immediately after the Kangar tilt, Garcia will partner with David Peliño while Begornia will partner with Valentino Bong to compete in the men’s doubles event of the World Squash Federation Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles Tournament.

Garcia and Aribado will also play in the mixed doubles event.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID