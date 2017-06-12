Aribado loses to local bet in semis

Top national squash player Jemyca Aribado bowed to New Zealand’s Emma Millar, 3-1 (14-12, 2-11, 11-5, 11-3), in the semifinals of the Fitzherbert Rowe Lawyers New Zealand International Classic over the weekend in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

The sixth seed Aribado took advantage of series of errors of Millar, seeded No. 7, in the second set and level the game at 1-all but the Kiwi bounced back strong in the next two sets wrapping up the match in 34 minutes.

“I am pleased with Myca’s performance. She did her best and I know she can perform well in the next tournaments,” said Philippine Squash Academy president Robert Bachmann in a phone interview on Monday.

Aribado entered the semifinal round by thumping Zoe Foo Yuk Han of Malaysia in three straight sets, 11-4, 11-8, 12-10.

Aribado’s current world ranking is 102. By virtue of her ranking, she gets in automatically in the main draw of all Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour W5 level tournaments. PSA is the world-governing body for squash.

Her next tournament before heading back to the country will be the Matamata Open 2017.

According to Bachmann, Aribado’s ranking will improve next month and the squash official is confident that his player will break into the 100 ranking mark.

Meanwhile, the national squash team is currently having a 36-day training camp in New Zealand in preparation for the 29th Southeast Asian Games slated on August 19 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Bachmann, also the deputy chef de mission for SEA Games, is optimistic that they can win medals during the biennial meet.