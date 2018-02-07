Armani shares the secrets to his success

Getting Giorgio Armani to design a residential project’s interiors is no easy task. So when his group in Armani/ Casa announced that they were coming to Manila, Philippines by way of the luxury residential development Century Spire, many were curious to know how this was achieved.

“I’m interested in the dialogue between two companies that have different “languages”: that of a rigorous Armani style and the unpredictable style of architecture called “deconstructive,” with shapes that seem to break the rules. I also find it very interesting that this dialogue takes place in an emerging and promising context like the Philippines,” Armani said.

Star architects

Only a few architects all over the world are considered stars or “starchitects” in the design parlance. They enhance cityscapes, create destinations, and help shape them into centers of global importance.

Historically, Giorgio Armani has worked with the world’s starchitects: Pei Cobb Freed in India, Cesar Pelli in Miami and Skidmore, Owings & Merill in Dubai.

This international heritage of getting only the best continues with Daniel Libeskind with Century Spire. Beyond his prizewinning masterplan of the Ground Zero in New York City, Libeskind has amassed a body of work that includes the Reflections at Keppel Bay in Singapore, the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the Run Run Shaw Creative Media Center in Hong Kong among many other masterpices. He has been asked to work on buildings built with a vision to become landmark projects.

A reputable developer

Giorgio Armani, through the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio,has partnered with the best developers in various locations. For its Miami, Florida project, it tied up with Dezer Development, a firm that specializes in co-developing luxury high rise residential and condo-hotel developments with marquee lifestyle brands. Armani/Casa also partnered with the Lodha Group, Mumbai’s largest and developer of premium towers for The World One project.

In the Philippines, Armani/Casa partnered with the publicly listed firm Century Properties Group, developer of some of the country’s most prominent luxury and branded towers.

The company continues to contribute to the transformation of Metro Manila into a cosmopolitan city center with such illustrious projects as Century Spire, which the first Armani/Casa interior designed residential tower in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia.

“I am very happy with this collaboration with Century Properties and Daniel Libeskind, and I think that the combination of my vision with that of Daniel Libeskind will lead to the creation of a truly special place, characterised by elegance and a unique charm,” Armani said.

Prime location

One need only inspect of Armani/Casa’s string of projects to see how carefully location is factored into the selection process.

Dubai, Milan, Mumbai,and Istanbul—these are some of the locations where Armani/Casa’s Interior Design projects are found. Each city bears an importance in today’s era of globalization and recognized as a cosmopolitan center.

No other point in recent history has Manila been more ripe to be among the world’s best places to live in. The Philippines is after all, in great economic health.

If Dubai has its symbol of strength in the Burj Khalifa, Manila can make a bid for its own share of stellar infrastructure.

The Century Spire show flats can be viewed by appointment at the Pacific Star Building in Makati, Philippines. Visit www.centuryspire.com for inquiries.