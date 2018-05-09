Armed Forces Chief Galvez gets fourth star

ARMED Forces Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. was promoted to four-star general, making him the highest military official in the country, with 38 other officers also rising from their ranks.

From a lieutenant general or three-star rank, Galvez took his oath before President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang late Tuesday.

Duterte, assisted by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Galvez’s family, pinned the four-stars on the shoulder of Galvez during the event inside the Palace.

Galvez was appointed chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in May after the retirement of his predecessor, Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, who is now the administrator of the Maritime Industry Administration.

Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag of the Southern Luzon Command, Lt. Gen. Paul Atal of Central Command, and Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad of the Philippine Navy were also formally sworn in as three-star generals.

Ten two-star generals also took their oaths.

They are:

1. Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., AFP deputy chief of staff for plans (J5);

2. Maj. Gen. Fernando Trinidad, AFP deputy chief of staff for intelligence (J2);

3. Maj. Gen. Rene Glen Paje, AFP deputy chief of staff for civil-military operations (J7);

4. Maj. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, commander of the Mechanized Infantry Division;

5. Maj. Gen. Jesus Manangquil Jr., commander of the 9th Infantry Division;

6. Maj. Gen. Roseller Murillo, commander of the 1st Infantry Division;

7. Maj. Gen. Perfecto Rimando Jr., commander of the 5th Infantry Division;

8. Maj. Gen. Jose Antonio Carlos Motril, AFP internal auditor;

9. Maj. Gen. Danilo Chad Isleta, Army chief of staff;

10. and Maj. Gen. Gener del Rosario, Army inspector general.

There were also 15 one-star generals who took their oaths before Duterte and nine military reservists, including showbiz and political personalities such as Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and Duterte’s political adviser Francis Tolentino.

Bautista and Tolentino were both promoted to brigadier general, with one-star rank. DEMPSEY REYES