Armed Forces, PNP to keep tattoo ban

Existing bans in the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on tattoos sported by applicants stay.

In both the PNP and the AFP, however. would-be policemen and soldiers can still enter the service if they remove their tattoos first.

PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa on Monday clarified that they do not slam the door on tattooed applicants right

away.

“We don’t reject them outright. We tell them to go home and remove their tattoo,” he said.

He, however, admitted that their ban on tattoos discriminates against would-be policemen who wear them.

“Our process is really discriminatory. [But] [d]o you really want to see someone in police uniform who has tattoos all over his arms? People would think that they [are]criminals,” the PNP chief said in English and Filipino.

Besides, he added, the organization just wants to uphold tradition.

“We are just being traditional here because if you will lose this standard, they [police applicants]are not pleasant to look at… I know you will invoke your right to artistic desire but, for us, it is taboo,” de la Rosa said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana agreed, saying also on Monday that he would want to keep the prohibition for it is a “strict rule” that should be observed.

Lorenzana was reacting to a proposal made by Rep. Karlo Nograles of Davao City (First District) to lift the tattoo ban in getting recruits for the military.

Over the weekend, Nograles said it is high time for the AFP and the PNP to ditch the prohibition within their respective organizations, adding it is no longer “taboo” to sport tattoos.

According to him, he knows “a lot of people” who were refused entry into the military because of the existing ban on tattoos.

Nograles said the ban is “unfair” since having a tattoo is not a proper gauge of skills in the field.

Lorenzana, however, maintained that the military is only imposing strict rules for its applicants.

“Any good reason [why]we will lift it? We would like to keep it that way. Just like the haircut. The military imposes rules on haircut and even mustaches, why not tattoos? Tattoos are ugly and connote a gangster image,” he said in an interview with reporters.

“It is already their fault [if they have tattoos][but]they can have their tattoos removed [before applying as soldiers],” Lorenzana added.

Nograles said it was “quite archaic” or old-fashioned for the military to impose the tattoo ban.

But Lorenzana said the military has always been an “old-fashioned organization in some ways.”

“We have standards of behaviors that hark back to medieval times and they are still relevant today [such as]following orders, wearing approved uniforms and badges, fitting into an organization, having a regulation haircut, having regulated daily activities [to]be physically fit,” the Defense chief pointed out.

Nograles also proposed to scrap the minimum height requirement for PNP aspirants, describing it as “nonsensical.”

De la Rosa agreed, saying, “We cannot really base one’s skills and kindness based on their height so, for us, it is OK. There is just a law needed to modify it. We are gonna lobby for it.”

The current height requirement in the PNPA is 5 feet, 4 inches for male applicants and 5 feet, 2 inches for female applicants.

