Armed group leader in Bukidnon surrenders

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The leader of the armed group who figured in a gun battle with lawmen serving search warrant in Bukidnon where three soldiers were wounded, surrendered on Tuesday.

Tarcisio Barros, accompanied by the mayor of Libona town, surrendered to Bukidnon Gov. Jose Zubiri and was turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Cagayan de Oro City.

He is the husband of village chief Cherry Barros, of Barangay Kinawi, Bukidnon, who was arrested during the raid along with 18 people, allegedly serving as their private armies.

Barros, the former chairman of Kinawi, escaped together with several other unidentified suspects after a shootout with government troopers who raided their residence at dawn last Saturday.

Armed with six search warrants, the lawmen, led by the CIDG regional command in Cagayan De Oro City, swooped down on the Barros residence but were met with a volley of gunfire. The firefight left three soldiers wounded.

The combined military forces, however, overran the armed group and arrested the incumbent barangay chairman and their supporters. The raiding team also confiscated a cache of high powered firearms, ammunitions and explosives from the house.

Barros and some of his unidentified followers escaped the military cordon following the firefight and had been the object of manhunt until his surrender.

Supt. Melgar Devaras, of the CIDG regional command, has taken custody of Barros, who will also be charged in court with attempted and frustrated murder aside from illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

CRIS DIAZ