Armed men abduct chief of marshals in Bataan

ABUCAY, Bataan: Unidentified armed men wearing bonnets abducted the chief of marshals in this town while he was parking his vehicle beside the church near his office on Wednesday night. Danilo Carreon, marshals team leader, said two of the four men all armed with Armalite rifles grabbed their chief Rolando Abanes, 48, and forced the latter to board a white Nissan van. The armed men ordered three other marshals on board Abanes’ vehicle to alight. Carreon said they were told at gunpoint to lie flat on the pavement with hands over their heads. The suspects’ van, which had no license plate, sped away toward Balanga City with Abanes. Police said Abanes is a pastor for the First Balanga Baptist Church in Balanga City. Abanes and 12 regular marshals and three volunteers under the employ of the municipal government help maintain traffic and peace and order in the town armed only with batuta (night stick).