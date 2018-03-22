Armed men abduct head teacher in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: At least five armed men barged into a public school in Patikul, Sulu on Thursday morning and forcibly took the school principal, according to the military’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom).

Officials said the gunmen abducted Marjorie Abdul at Liang Elementary School in Patikul, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf Group, blamed for the spate of ransom kidnappings in the restive region.

Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for WestMinCom, said security forces were deployed in the town to track down and rescue Abdul.

“The Western Mindanao Command is exhausting all efforts and means to track down the captors and rescue the hostage who was forcibly taken by five armed men in the school premises. Lateral coordination with the police and the provincial government has been established to intensify all pursuit operations, identify the perpetrators, and trace their hideouts,” she said.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, but Petinglay, who condemned the attack, said all intelligence resources are being utilized to obtain further information about the gunmen.

“We strongly condemn any kidnapping ploys employed by lawless groups in the province. Rest assured that we will sustain our operations in coordination with law enforcement agencies,” she said.

Also this week, kidnappers freed Muslim teacher, Doris Hamsirani, in Barangay Liang in Patikul town. Hamsirani, 45, was taken on March 7 in Barangay Timbangan of Indanan town, but details about her abduction were unclear.

It was unknown whether her family paid ransom or not, or whether the Abu Sayyaf or other group was behind her abduction. Police provided no other details.

Al JACINTO AND DEMPSEY REYES