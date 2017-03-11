Armed men abduct Muslim teacher in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Unidentified gunmen abducted a Muslim teacher in Sulu on Friday where security forces are battling Abu Sayyaf rebels whose group is tied to the Islamic State.

Ibrahim Potong was driving his motorcycle when gunmen intercepted and seized him near Patikul town while heading home from the town of Maimbung.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and it was not immediately known whether the Abu Sayyaf, or government soldiers or policemen were involved in his disappearance.

Potong’s family did not give any statement to the media and the military’s Western Mindanao Command also did not release any statement about the abduction.

Security forces are battling the Abu Sayyaf group tagged by the authorities as behind the spate of ransom kidnappings and terrorism in the restive region.

President Duterte has ordered an all-out war against the Abu Sayyaf and the military deployed thousands of soldiers in Sulu and Basilan, both under the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to crush the rebel group which is still holding more than two dozens mostly Asian sailors kidnapped off Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and in Sabah near the Philippine border with Malaysia.