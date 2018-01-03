Armed men rob Pasay hotel, guests

Four armed men barged into a hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday and carted away more than P4 million worth of cash and jewelry.

Police Supt. Gene Licud, assistant chief of police for operation of the Pasay City Police, said the robbers showed up at The Mabuhay Manor Hotel along Ortigas Street in Pasay City at 3:19 a.m. and disarmed the guard.

A CCTV footage from the hotel showed the four unidentified suspects, all armed with short firearms, disarming Jho-an Jabagat, the lone security guard of his .38 caliber service firearm. They then robbed a guest who was at the lobby.

The suspects grabbed P33, 000 in cash from the cash register, and took $15,800 from hotel guest Dominador Castro and three members of his family.

Gadgets worth $7,000, a Rolex watch valued at $13,000 and jewelry worth $29,950 were also stolen from Castro and his family.

The robbers then fled toward Roxas Boulevard on board a black Hyundai Starex van, leaving 50 other hotel guests undisturbed.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson of the Southern Police District Public Information Office said authorities are investigating the incident. Also being probed are four men who allegedly served as lookouts in the robbery.

Tecson said they are not discounting the possibility of an inside job because the suspects seem to know who among the hotel guests had valuables with them.

“We are looking at every possible angle. Right now, it is still premature to conclude (if there was an inside job) since we are still investigating the incident,” Tecson said in a text message.

It was learned that Castro and his family had been at the hotel for a week.

Rudy de Guzman, night auditor of the hotel, said the Castro family was about to check out when the suspects arrived.

Licud said the police will determine if the robbers targeted the hotel’s vault because de Guzman claimed the armed men asked for the combination of the safe but the guard was able to hide the keys.