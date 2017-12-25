Armed suspect slain IN Bulacan checkpoint

An unidentified armed suspect was killed while his companion escaped after a shootout with policemen at a checkpoint in Bocaue, Bulacan at dawn on Sunday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. said joint personnel of Bocaue police and Bulacan Police Provincial Intel branch responded to the citizens’ report about unidentified male suspects on board two motorcycles without plate number, roaming the vicinity of Barangay Duhat in Bocaue. The team conducted checkpoint operation in the area and flagged down the two men wearing bonnets riding in separate motorcycles. But instead of stopping, the riders allegedly evade the police team which prompted the policemen to chase. While about to be cornered the armed men opened fire at authorities triggering a shoot out. One of the suspects died on the spot while the other escaped. Recovered from the slain suspect were caliber 38 revolver and two suspected stolen motorcycles.