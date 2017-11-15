ARMM 19 towns, 1 city get good governance awards

COTABATO CITY: Local government executives in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) are delighted with Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) they received recently for 19 municipalities and one city. Last year, only six of the region’s over a hundred LGUs were given recognition. “This is the result of our hard work and commitment in order to provide better services to our constituents,” said Mayor Hanie Bud of Maluso in Basilan, which received its first good governance award this year. This achievement is the latest in a series of breakthroughs the regional government has achieved in recent years under the Regional Gov. Mujiv Hataman. These include passing the national Good Governance Conditions at the regional level in 2015 for the first time in the ARMM’s history. The town of Parang, Maguindanao has been consistent in receiving awards, getting good governance recognition from 2011 to 2014, according to Mayor Ibrahim Ibay. All LGUs conferred the SGLG this year will also receive a cash reward. This is also a good year for the province of Basilan, the first time that two of its municipalities, Maluso and Sumisip, received recognition as well as Lamitan City. Other awardees are Calanogas, Kapatagan and Piagapo in Lanao del Sur; Barira, Buldon, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Datu Paglas, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Parang, Rajah Buayan, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura and Upi in Maguindanao; and Jolo and Talipao in Sulu.